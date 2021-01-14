Environmental commission discusses flooding

BAY HEAD — The new year will see the borough environmental commission look into ways to address flooding in the municipality, while also seeing the completion of a long-anticipated project.

During its first virtual meeting of the year on Jan. 12, chairman Dan Paulus told the commission and community members that the Natural Resource Inventory is in its final stages and awaiting comment from various stakeholders.

“The draft form we approved has been provided and circulated to stakeholders within the Borough of Bay Head. We have comments that are expected by the end of this month and after the comments we’ll make a couple revisions and additions to our Natural Resource Inventory, so that is the update on where we are at procedurally with it,” he said.

The commission enlisted the aid of resident Courtney Jacobs, a senior at Barnard College studying economics and environmental science, to help make the Natural Resource Inventory a reality. Mr. Paulus said he was pleased to announce the discovery of the 1989 Natural Resource Inventory that was created.

“It is a great document to see and reference. It shows what was going on at that time … some of the issues back then were mainly development,” he said.

“The Natural Resource Inventory is a wonderful document that highlights, much like its name sounds, the natural resources that are within the borough and takes inventory to show some of the features of the town.

“It doesn’t say what to do with them or what needs to be done, how it should be done, but we have a section on soils, we have a section on water features, we have a section on geography, we talk about flood maps and flood zones in there. It is a good document and it is a document that can be used by many other boards within the town also to reference what is going on at this moment in time from a natural resource and environmental standpoint.”

The issue of flooding within the municipality was a long topic of conversation during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We get water quite frequently on the street and onto the property. Last week there was no full moon, no new moon, no wind, and for two days we had sitting water in the street, which is extraordinarily unusual so … I am interested in short-term, long-term solutions, not just for our street but for Bay Head as a whole,” Metcalfe Street resident Paul Benziger told the commission.

Councilwoman Diane Cornell, liaison to the commission, spoke with Mr. Benziger about his concerns.

“We actually had a public works meeting this morning … and we talked about what was going on over there with the check valves that we have put in over by the yacht club,” she said. “The two places where the check valves are, are working. There may be some tightening that we need to do … but one of the things we did discuss was how there is so much more flooding all over town.

“There is an issue with the water table being higher. There is an issue with the [Barnegat] bay being higher. It seems to us that the major issue that we are having is the bay and we can put a check valve in … but the problem is that even if the check valves are working there are so many other places for infiltration where the water comes up, so the engineers are going to take another look at it.

“I think a problem is we don’t have too many options other than starting with the check valves and working from there … We are looking for any solutions that we can find.”

