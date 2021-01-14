Council awards contracts for road projects

POINT PLEASANT — The governing body has unanimously passed two resolutions that pave the way for some highly anticipated roadwork in the near future.

During its meeting on Jan. 11, the Point Pleasant Borough Council passed resolution 054-2021, awarding a contract for the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] Oriole Way Road Reconstruction Project to S&G Paving, Inc. for $267,999.76. Nine other bids were received for the project, ranging in cost from $285,424.30 to $450,982.04.

The governing body also passed resolution 055-2021, awarding a contract for the 2020 Mill & Overlay Road Project to Earle Asphalt Company for $84,813.13. Fifteen other bids were received for the project, ranging from $92,470.73 to $250,426.

“Basically, Oriole Way is a road that has been on our list and it really needs to be done, and we were able to secure state funding for it, so that is why we passed it. We really want to get this done as soon as possible,” Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star. “Oriole Way has needed work for some time. It has, over the years, created many potholes and openings … so for the quality of life and the people living off of that road, it was put on the priority list to get done.

“This is a continuation of our program of paving roads for our residents. We will most certainly have more resolutions for more roads as the year progresses,” he added.

