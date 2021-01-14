Brick schools receive S2 ‘secret formula’ funding data

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Public School District has obtained a copy of the long-sought algorithm code behind New Jersey’s S2 school funding formula, which has cost the school district millions of dollars in state aid.

State Judge Mary C. Jacobson ordered the New Jersey Department of Education to release the algorithm on Friday, Jan. 8, Brick schools’ Business Administrator James Edwards confirmed to The Ocean Star on Wednesday, in an email.

Receipt of the algorithm follows two years of lawsuits filed by a coalition of affected school districts including Brick Township, Toms River, Lacey and more. However, the “granular” code as received by the districts’ attorney on Monday is incomprehensible to laymen.

“We did not expect the algorithm to be converted into some meaningful format, and the DOE was not obligated to do so,” Mr. Edwards said. “Ultimately, an expert will need to be retained to decipher/analyze the algorithm. Thereafter, the algorithm could be compared to the statutory formula in N.J.S.A. 18A:7F-52 for accuracy/arbitrariness.”

