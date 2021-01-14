Bay Head School confirms new coronavirus case

BAY HEAD — School officials have announced that a new coronavirus case, a staff member, has been confirmed within the Bay Head Elementary School community.

“This message is to inform you that the Bay Head School was notified of a laboratory-confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 [COVID-19],” a Jan. 11 letter from Principal Frank Camardo and Superintendent Peter Morris reads.

“In coordination with the Ocean County Health Department, we have engaged in contact tracing and the positive staff member has no close contacts within Bay Head School.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bay Head Elementary School students and staff returned to full-day, in-person instruction on Sept. 8, with new procedures in place to ensure everyone’s safety including temperature checks conducted by school officials, wearing masks and more.

In November, school officials confirmed a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus and in early December, school officials announced that the school would move to full remote learning for two weeks following Christmas break, returning to in-person learning beginning Jan. 19.

To aid with the transition to full remote learning, Bay Head Elementary School developed contingency plans, including providing computing devices for every student in K-8 to take home, which were preloaded with needed apps and login information. The curriculum department also created detailed virtual learning handbooks specific for each grade level outlining schedules, important information and guidelines for the virtual school day.

“As the board of education decided to go virtual for the two weeks following the holiday break, this was to ensure that anyone who traveled or could have potentially become exposed had two weeks to quarantine before returning to school,” Mr. Camardo told The Ocean Star this week.

“In hearing how the current number of positive cases is rising, this was such a great decision on behalf of the board of education as they are proactive in ensuring students’ safety. The current case was a staff member and this has not altered plans for a return of students on Jan. 19. We look forward to being back in school and will continue to implement our safety and health protocols.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.