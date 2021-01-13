Wall sports put on hold

WALL — Wall High School has suspended its athletic programs due to a number of positive coronavirus cases at the school.

The school will go to all remote learning for two weeks and all sports will be put on hold during that time period according to athletic director Tom Ridoux.

“Unfortunately, this week Wall High School experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Following consultation with our local health department, it was deemed necessary for the high school to pivot to all-virtual instruction and to halt in-person athletics during this time,’’ said Ridoux. “I know that the two-week sports shutdown is incredibly disappointing to our winter athletes and coaches; however, I know that they will do their best to keep the season moving forward through virtual meetings and workouts. Unfortunately, this is the nature of the challenge presented by Covid. I am confident that our teams will overcome this challenge.’’

The Crimson Knights ice hockey team was scheduled to play Howell on Friday to open the ice hockey season.

The boys and girls basketball season opening games against Ocean Township on Jan. 27 have also been postponed.

The ice hockey team will have four games postponed with its first game after the break coming on Feb. 1 against Middletown South. The boys and girls bowling teams will also have their first competition on Feb. 1 against Point Pleasant Borough.

The first basketball games are now scheduled for Feb. 2 with games against Neptune.