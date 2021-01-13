Edmund Charles Brenner

Edmund Charles Brenner, 84, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune from COVID.

He was born and raised in Newark and resided in Holmdel before retiring to Manasquan and then moving to Brandywine Living in Wall in 2017.

Dad served in the USMC and after the