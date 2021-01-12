Stanley W. Sawicki, 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.
Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Stanley has resided in Neptune City for over 50 years.
Mr. Sawicki proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as Supervisor for the Buildings and Grounds Department
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)