Stanley W. Sawicki

Star News Group Staff
Stanley W. Sawicki, 88, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Stanley has resided in Neptune City for over 50 years.

Mr. Sawicki proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as Supervisor for the Buildings and Grounds Department