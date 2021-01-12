Nicolangelo ‘Nick’ Parascandolo Ladonea

By
Star News Group Staff
-
56 views

Nicolangelo “Nick” Parascandolo Ladonea as he was known to all who knew and loved him passed away unexpectedly at his restaurant with his loving wife at his side.

Born in Monte di Procida, Italy, he served in the Italian Merchant Marine and then came to the United States in 1980 residing