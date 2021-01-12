Janet Frances [Bloom] Ehrler

Janet Frances [Bloom] Ehrler, 98 of Brookhaven, Georgia, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. 

Jann was born on Sept. 28, 1922 to John and Alice Bloom Sr. of New Rochelle, New York. After her mother’s passing Jann spent her formative years with her grandmother, Anna Selzer Bloom and Adelaide [Bloom] and Kenneth Gilmore