Allenwood Elementary School switching to remote learning

WALL TOWNSHIP — Allenwood Elementary School will switch to all-virtual instruction for two weeks starting Wednesday, Jan. 13, Superintendent Tracy R. Handerhan announced on Tuesday.

“This move to an all-virtual schedule is a result of an increasing number of students testing positive for COVID-19. Individuals that were deemed to have been in close contact at school have been contacted directly,” Ms. Handerhan stated in an email. She did not give numbers for students testing positive or say how many were in close contact.

“Principal [Erin] O’Connell will communicate details related to scheduling and instruction directly with Allenwood families,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Note, this pivot to all-virtual learning pertains to the Allenwood School only. At this point, other district schools will operate as expected tomorrow,” Ms. Handerhan said Tuesday.

Allenwood students are expected to return to campus on Wednesday, Jan. 27. All Wall schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It’s the first time since September that an elementary school in the district has had to shut its doors due to COVID-19. Kindergarten through fifth-graders have been attending class in-person five days a week, with early dismissal.

The district also operates a separate, all-virtual elementary school for those who choose to learn from home.

Students at Wall High School and Wall Primary School returned to campus on Dec. 10 after the schools switched temporarily to in-person learning. The high school, which operates on a hybrid schedule, had closed Nov. 30 after a number of students tested positive following weekend social gatherings. The primary school closed on Dec. 3 for one week after too many of the staff members had to quarantine.

Ms. Handerhan stated: “We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage parents and students to continue following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention promoted safeguards, such as staying home when you are sick; washing hands often with soap for at least 20 seconds; covering coughs and sneezes and properly disposing of tissues; limiting close contact with people who are sick and not sharing food, drinks, and utensils; practicing social distancing [staying at least 6 feet apart[; wearing a face covering while in school and in public settings; and continuing to monitor your health for symptoms.”

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.