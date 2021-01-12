Alice Guaimano

Alice Guaimano, 92, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at home. 

Born in Jersey City. Alice moved to Manasquan in 1967 until 1997. Then moved to Bradley Beach until 2012 when she moved to Tinton Falls. Alice was a homemaker and also worked in food preparation at Jersey Shore Medical Center for 22 years. She is preceded