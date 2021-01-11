BRADLEY BEACH — A group of theater industry individuals has joined to revive the former ShowRoom Cinema by making it a venue for blockbuster films as well as independent movies and live performances.

Cinema Lab, a team of film industry insiders, released a statement today detailing the plan for the cinema, which closed last year due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the plan, the single-screen movie house would be relaunched as The Bradley, a multi-use “community based cinematic experience,” with “three auditoriums, a large stage for live events, an expanded lobby with lounge space, elevated concessions and bar service.

If all goes according to plan, The Bradley would open this summer, according to Cinema Lab, which hopes foster strong ties with the Bradley Beach community at large.

Mayor Larry Fox welcomed the move, saying that “Main Street in Bradley Beach, and for that matter, America, has taken some real hits with the pandemic. Our Main Street Task Force has already been focused on improvements and the potential for a professional entertainment group for the theater couldn’t be better news.”

The group started a Kickstarter to raise funds to purchase the shuttered theater on Monday, with the goal of raising $50,000. There are special perks for those who donate to the campaign, including merchandise, a place on The Bradley Advocate Wall, being invited to the cinema’s red carpet grand opening, free movies for the first year of the cinema’s operation, having a seat in the theater named after them, personal on-screen recognition and naming rights of the auditorium. Donors will also receive recognition on the cinema’s website.

Cinema Lab is made up of Patrick Wilson, and actor and local resident, Bradley Beach resident and IFC Films President Arianna Bocco, former BAFTA New York Chairman Luke Parker Bowles; film marketing executive and former Studio Movie Grill CMO Brandon Jones; and Andy Childs, original member of the Soho House North American team, who acts respectively as the chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, chief operating officer of Cinema Lab and The Bradley and Vincent Onorati, an entertainment industry veteran who ran marketing for a cable TV distributor working with major Hollywood studios.

“This theater is a vital part of the history of Bradley Beach, and an essential cultural center which has been devastated by this pandemic,” Ms. Bocco said. “As a year-round resident, I could not be more thrilled to work with an amazing group of passionate film professionals to save this landmark as a movie theater for our entire community to enjoy.”

The proposed purchase and plan as the support of current theater owners Michael Sodano and Nancy Sabino, who said in a statement that they were “encouraged that Cinema Lab’s plans reflect our vision for the theater continuing as a downtown entertainment anchor and look forward to finalizing the sale with this team of professionals.”

