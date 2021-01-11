Robert John Dougherty

Robert John Dougherty, 78, of Lake Como, passed away at Jersey Shore Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Robert was born on Staten Island, New York, and lived in Monmouth County since 1972. After many years in Matawan, he and his wife, Jerelyn moved to Lake Como