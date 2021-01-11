Margaret E. [Rizzitello] Berry

Margaret E. “Peggy” [Rizzitello] Berry, 93, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 surrounded by the tender loving care of the staff of Tower Lodge Long Term Care Center, Wall.

Peggy was an avid volunteer for Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune and crocheted many baby sweaters for the newborn