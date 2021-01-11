Lt. Colonel Arthur M. Coakley

It is with great sadness that the family of Lt. Colonel Arthur M. Coakley, of Wall Township, announce his peaceful passing on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 with his wife Patricia and two sons at his side.

Arthur is predeceased by his parents, Henry J. Coakley and Bridget [Rafter] Coakley, and his eldest