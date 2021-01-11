Florence ‘Flo’ Dalton

Florence “Flo” Dalton, [Byrne], passed away peacefully at her home in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the age of 97.

Florence was a lifelong resident of Bay Ridge and enjoyed spending summers in Spring Lake with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the last 40 years. She retired as an