Wall police nab Howell man in firing of air pistol

WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall police have arrested a Howell Township man in connection with the firing of a carbon-dioxide air pistol.

At 9:38 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, Wall police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Adams Street. There were no reported injuries.

An investigation revealed that the air pistol was fired during a dispute, police said, and the discharged weapon was later recovered and identified as belonging to Brandon A. Torsiello, 20, of Howell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Torsiello was arrested and charged with the second-degree possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was being held in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing, police said Friday.

The investigation was the product of the collective efforts of the Wall Township Police Department, Howell Township Police Department and Neptune City Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective John Spinapont at 732-449-4500 ext. 1198 or Detective Christopher Mason at 732-449-4500 ext. 1195.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.