FREEHOLD — County commissioners Friday announced the launch of the Monmouth County COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling System.

“Starting today, residents who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can go to the County’s website at www.visitmonmouth.com and use the online scheduling system to make their appointment,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone.

“We are going to be administering vaccines four days per week in Freehold Borough and three days per week in other locations in the County in an effort to offer as many per day as possible.”

The location of vaccine sites will be made available when making an appointment request, according to a statement from the county.

The current groups allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine include healthcare personnel, long-term care personnel, and firefighters and police officers.

The county has been receiving 500 vaccines per week over the course of the last three weeks. There are no future deliveries guaranteed at this time.

“Unfortunately, we do not have control over how many vaccines we receive or when we receive them, but we will work tirelessly to distribute all vaccines as soon as they are received by the State and continue to advocate for more vaccines to be given to Monmouth County residents,” Commissioner Director Arnone said.

