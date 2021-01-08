Sea Girt names Justin Macko chief of police

SEA GIRT — Borough officials announced the selection of a new police chief at Wednesday night’s reorganization meeting, who will be sworn in sometime this month, according to Mayor Ken Farrell.

Capt. Justin Macko will be promoted to chief and lead the Sea Girt Police Department following Chief Kevin Davenport’s official retirement in January.

“We’re very thankful for his years of service and dedication to our borough,” Councilman Mark Clemmensen said of Chief Davenport. “After extensive search [and] interview process, it’s my privilege tonight on behalf of the public safety committee and council to announce the promotion of Capt. Macko to chief of police.”

“I appreciate you having your faith in me, and [I’m] very excited to start and sad to see Chief Davenport go,” Capt. Macko said. “It’s bittersweet at the same time as exciting.”

Chief Davenport also attended Wednesday’s virtual meeting, and thanked the mayor, council, residents and Sea Girt police officers for their “support through the many years”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with the council over the last seven years, and you’re in good hands with Justin,” Chief Davenport said.

