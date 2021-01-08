Point Beach heroes honored for stepping up

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — First responders, volunteers and civilians were honored by the borough at Sunday’s reorganization meeting, for their heroic efforts during a September incident in which two males were stabbed on Jenkinson’s Beach after an altercation.

Five lifesaving proclamations were presented by council to the Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad, Jenkinson’s and AquaServe Lifeguards and Carlos and Traci L. Ceballos, civilians who were vacationing from their home in New Milford.

The incident occurred on Labor Day. Three individuals were involved in the altercation, resulting in one juvenile from Newark’s arrest. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder following the stabbing of two males on the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Point Pleasant Beach police received a call in the late afternoon concerning a fight on the beach near 300 Boardwalk. During the altercation, two victims were stabbed and immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Videos posted online show responders rushing wounded individuals off of the beach.

According to Mayor Paul Kanitra, all parties responded to the area, disregarding their personal safety and immediately administering first aid to the victims.

Immediately following the stabbing, according to Mr. Kanitra, the Ceballos jumped up to help. The couple, visiting the borough on vacation, jumped into harm’s way, standing between the victim and suspect.

Ms. Ceballos immediately began applying pressure to the victim’s wound, the mayor said. The victim lost consciousness and went into shock.

Both Jenkinson’s and AquaServe lifeguards immediately responded to the scene, shutting down the area and aiding the victims.

The suspect fled the scene, but was then chased by Mr. Ceballos as well as lifeguard staff, the mayor said. He was picked up by police after being identified by the Ceballos family.

Point Pleasant First Aid and Emergency Squad arrived at the scene and immediately began administering emergency help.

The juvenile was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Point Pleasant Beach Chief of Police Joseph Michigan.

“That is one incredible story, Traci and Carlos, the way that you both rushed into harm’s way, the way you both helped save the victim and the way you helped find the suspect, there aren’t words to express the bravery that took,” said the mayor.

“I’m sorry you had to be put into that circumstance, but you sent quite an incredible example,” said Mr. Kanitra. “Our whole community owes you a debt of gratitude.”

Mr. Kanitra thanked all who were involved in coming to aid the victims during the incident.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.