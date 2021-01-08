Board of Education holds annual reorganization meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Board of Education welcomed familiar faces back to the dais during the annual reorganization meeting Monday evening.

Joan Speroni and Cheryl Salway were sworn into their second, three-year terms on the board by Business Administrator Steve Corso on Jan. 4. Ms. Speroni received 5,479 votes while Ms. Salway received 5,091 votes during the November general election, successfully securing their new terms against challengers Damian Lardieri and former board member Matthew Jordan.

Ms. Speroni and Ms. Salway will continue to serve as president and vice president, respectively, of the board in 2021.

In addition to approving the meeting dates for the coming year, the board of education reappointed several professional services including district auditor, board attorney/labor relations specialist and architect of record.

Following the reorganization meeting, the board moved into its first workshop meeting of the new year, where Board Attorney Viola Lordi provided a brief overview of the Code of Ethics for School Board Members, which is an annual requirement designated by law.

“The code of ethics is really pretty straightforward, but a very important document. There are 10 rules that board members live by set forth in the code of ethics,” she said.

“Based on my experience working with school boards over these many years, I find a number of them particularly interesting and important. The first is: ‘I will make decisions in terms of the educational welfare of children and will seek to develop and maintain public schools that meet the individual needs of all children regardless of their ability, race, creed, sex, or social standing.’

“Obviously, this is something that this board has very carefully and conscientiously abided by throughout the course of my tenure as school board attorney, but I think it is important that we are always reminded of the reason that school board members are doing their job in the first place, and that is to provide what the Supreme Court calls, a thorough and efficient education for all children in your school district.”

