Board of Education adds new Bay Head member, organizes for 2021

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education welcomed back board member Michael Ramos during its reorganization meeting on Jan. 5.

Mr. Ramos, who ran unopposed during the 2020 election cycle, will serve his term through 2023.

Mr. Ramos was also reelected as the board of education president, with Stacey McGlinchy keeping her role as vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of education comprises Mr. Ramos, Ms. McGlinchy, Sherry Finn, Joyce Popaca and James Ireland.

“I am greatly humbled and excited to again be given the opportunity to serve the residents of Point Pleasant Beach as a member of the board of education,” Mr. Ramos said.

Mr. Ramos has served on the board since filling an unexpired term in 2015. In addition to serving as the board’s president, Mr. Ramos has served as a member of the board’s policy committee, finance committee, contract negotiation committee and buildings and grounds committee.

“I would like to thank the community for their trust,” Mr. Ramos said. “I will continue to work hard to ensure that the Point Pleasant Beach School District will thrive and excel in its tradition of providing a well-rounded education for all of our students.”

Mr. Ramos is a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Republican Club, a former vice-chairman of the Point Pleasant Recreation Committee and a former member of the Point Pleasant Beach Open Space Committee.

The board also welcomed Eric Pritchard, who will serve as the board’s Bay Head representative, replacing Lavallette’s representative Steve Shofi.

“The state determines the representation based on the percentage of the student representation of each of our sending districts,” School Business Administrator and Board Secretary Brian Savage said.

Bay Head represents more than 10 percent of the district’s students, therefore gaining representation on the board. Lavallette had previously held the seat for over 10 years.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.