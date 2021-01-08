Arrest in sexual assault of child in Wall Township motel

FREEHOLD – A Brooklyn man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child in a Wall Township motel back in November is being held in the Monmouth County Jail following his arrest in New York state last month.

Michael Torenheim, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested in Spring Valley, New York, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, New Jersey State Police and Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Friday.

Mr. Torenheim faces charges of sexual assault, luring and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were the result of a joint investigation of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department.

The investigation began after the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau received a report that Mr. Torenheim had sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child in a motel in Wall Township, the prosecutor said. The investigation determined Mr. Torenheim met the child in Lakewood and drove him to Wall Township, where the offense was committed, the prosecutor said. Wall Township Police were notified and joined the investigation.

If convicted of the sexual assault and luring charges, Mr. Torenheim faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of the endangering charge, he faces up to five years in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fichter.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Mr. Torenheim’s activities and are concerned about the potential for additional victims. Anyone with additional information is urged to call 1-800-533-7443 to speak with Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; or, they can post their tip at https://www.p3tips.com/1182 Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

