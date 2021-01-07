Two arrests follow report of shots fired

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two individuals have been charged following a report of shots fired near Creek Road and Sawmill Road Monday afternoon, according to the Brick Township Police Department.

Officers responded to the reported area at approximately 1 p.m. Jan. 4, according to Sgt. James Kelly, who announced the arrests of 18-year-old Brick resident Nasir Williams and an unidentified juvenile in a Jan. 5 press release.

Mr. Williams was charged with obstruction of the administration of justice and lodged in Ocean County Jail, according to Sgt. Kelly, who said the unidentified juvenile was charged with obstruction; possession of stolen property; possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm by a juvenile; and hindering apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.