Ocean Road moving to remote learning until Jan. 21

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District officials have announced that Ocean Road Elementary School will enter a period of full remote-learning after members of the school community tested positive for coronavirus this week.

“I want to inform the entire Point Pleasant School community [that] the district was notified that members of our Ocean Road Elementary School community have tested positive for COVID-19,” Superintendent Vincent S. Smith wrote in a letter posted to the district website Thursday afternoon.

“The Central Office Administration, in consultation with the Ocean County Health Department, has decided to put a pause on in-person learning at Ocean Road E. S. and will transition to Full-time Remote Learning effective Jan. 8, 2021 through Jan. 21, 2021 to ensure the safety of our school community.”

The letter did not confirm how many students and/or staff have tested positive, however in-person instruction is expected to resume on Friday, Jan. 22.

Ocean Road School families receive an additional letter from Principal Sheila Buck concerning details about students’ schedule and meal distribution.

“All students will participate in synchronous instruction, following their typical daily schedule. Students should check in via Google Classroom by 8:15 each morning. This includes kindergarten students who typically attend the PM program,” she wrote.

Children receiving breakfast and/or lunch at school, meal pickup will occur outside the Catherine Street doors between 12:30 and 1 p.m. according to the following schedule: Jan. 8, Friday lunch and Monday breakfast; Jan. 11, Tuesday and Wednesday breakfast, Monday and Tuesday lunch; Jan. 13, Thursday through Monday breakfast, Wednesday through Friday lunch; and Jan. 19, Wednesday through Friday breakfast,Tuesday through Thursday lunch.

“We understand that a temporary change to an All Remote program may be difficult for families. We are eager to return to an In Person program as soon as it is prudent to do so,” Ms. Buck wrote. “We appreciate the support of our school community in keeping our students, staff, and family members safe and healthy.”

According to the superintendent, Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Point Pleasant Borough High School will continue with their current in-person instruction schedule.

“We will continue contact tracing to determine if the persons with positive test results had close contact with any others while at school,” Mr. Smith wrote. “All close contacts who were notified by the administration should be receiving additional calls from the Ocean County Health Department. Families with a close contact should make every effort to connect with the health department once they reach out so important health information can be explained.”

“In accordance with the district’s cleaning protocols, all areas of our schools continue to be sanitized as per CDC guidelines with special attention to high touch areas,” Mr. Smith added.

“We strongly encourage all members of our school community to continually monitor their children and themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and to seek medical assistance when feeling ill.”

