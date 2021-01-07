Farrell, recovering from coronavirus, sworn in as Wall Township mayor

WALL TOWNSHIP — Two newcomers were sworn in Wednesday night as members of the township committee, which named Timothy Farrell, recovering from a bout of COVID-19, as mayor for 2021.

Erin Mangan and Daniel Becht, who both ran unopposed in the November election, took the oath of office, administered by township Clerk Roberta Lang, during the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting, held virtually via the GoToMeeting platform.

Mr. Becht then nominated Mr. Farrell to serve as mayor, seconded by Ms. Mangan, and all five members of the all-Republican committee voted in approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Ms. Mangan nominated Mr. Becht to serve as deputy mayor, seconded by Mayor Farrell, and all five voted to approve.

“I’ve been very sick for the past two and a half weeks, actually in bed, but I think I’m on the rebound,” Mayor Farrell said. “You can go one way or the other real easy with this disease. It’s pretty frightening.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues for putting their trust in me again, and also the people of Wall Township, who I love. Let’s hope for a much healthier 2021 and a much more prosperous 2021 for all of our residents, our county and the state and the country. I think we deserve it after such a brutal year,” said Mr. Farrell, who previously served as mayor in 2018.

“I want to thank Chief [Kenneth] Brown and the police department for keeping us all safe … same with the first responders and firemen. They’re out there everyday … I look forward to serving with you and for you in 2021. God bless you all.”

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.