Brick residents request aid against flooding

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Six Normandy Beach residents complained about chronic flooding in their neighborhood Monday night, with at least two citing a lack of communication between Brick officials and residents in regard to solutions.

Residents Robert Palmisano and Jeannie McCurdy both claimed their respective emails to township officials have gone unanswered, during the township’s annual reorganization meeting.

“I’ve sent very respectful emails to a number of people, with zero response,” said Ms. McCurdy. “So, I have to interpret that no one cares — I understand we are not the top priority; that there’s COVID, that there’s other issues … I understand that, but I don’t even get a response.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other issues raised included impassable roads and property damage incurred by commercial and township vehicles generating wake on flooded streets.

Some residents requested the Brick Township Police Department station a unit to block such flooded areas to non-residential traffic, in order to minimize “unnecessary property damage.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.