Sally A. Walker

Sally Ann [Robinson] Walker, 90, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Sally grew up in Brooklyn in the 1930s, the youngest daughter of Mildred and Robert Robinson. She adored her sisters and they remained close all their lives. The Robinson girls Mildred, Ruth, Roberta and Sally, along with
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)