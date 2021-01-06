Sally A. Walker

Sally Ann [Robinson] Walker, 90, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Sally grew up in Brooklyn in the 1930s, the youngest daughter of Mildred and Robert Robinson. She adored her sisters and they remained close all their lives. The Robinson girls Mildred, Ruth, Roberta and Sally, along with