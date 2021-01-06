Philip B. Woodward

Philip B. Woodward, 94, of Avon-By-The-Sea, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Brandywine Assisted Living in Wall Township.

Philip had a long successful career in the insurance business and was the owner of the Wolf Agency in Asbury Park before retiring. A life long resident of the Jersey Shore, Philip was