Lois Marion Sharp Clauberg

By
Star News Group Staff
-
41 views

Lois Marion Sharp Clauberg, 83, passed on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at her home in Manasquan

Lois was born Aug. 29, 1937 in Long Branch to Orrin Arthur Sharp and Gladys Chamberlain.

She was predeceased by her husband Correll Clauberg, sister Audrey Hanson and dog Eden Willow. She is survived by her brother William Sharp