Eleanor McComas

Star News Group Staff
Eleanor McComas, of Brick, died on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Eleanor was born Jan. 14, 1938 in Long Branch, to the late Harold Cornell and Gladys [White] Kahle, and attended Long Branch High School. She then attended Wagner College and graduated with a BS in Nursing. She married William