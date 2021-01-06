Catherine ‘Cathy’ Guarini

By
Star News Group Staff
-
45 views

Catherine “Cathy” Guarini, 54, of South Orange, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at St. Barnabas Medical Center, West Orange of COVID19 complications. 

Cathy was born in Jersey City and raised in Clifton. After graduating from the Passaic County Vo-Tech High School she worked at the Hudson County Vo-Tech in North Bergen