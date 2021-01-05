Two borough council members sworn to new terms

MANASQUAN — Councilmen Jeffrey Lee and Michael Mangan were sworn into new three-year terms on the borough council Monday night by Sen. Vin Gopal, who represents the state’s 11th legislative district and virtually attended the borough’s reorganization meeting.

Councilman Lee thanked the voters of Manasquan for their support in the November 2020 general election, in which he was reelected to serve his fifth term on the dais.

“I’m very honored and humbled with the large turnout and to be reelected to serve,” Councilman Lee said. “To my fellow council members and mayor, I look forward to having a great year of working alongside each of you every step of the way for the betterment of Manasquan.”

Councilman Mangan, who was reelected to serve as council president Monday night, also thanked the voters of Manasquan.

