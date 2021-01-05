Terri lynn Bartels

Terri [Howard] Bartels, 70, died early in the morning on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Comfort House, Pella, Iowa from cancer with her husband and long time friends, Linda and John Colligan, at her side.

Terri was born Aug. 21, 1950 at Mercy Hospital in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Francine [McCain] and L. V. Howard of