School board puts pieces in place for 2021

LAVALLETTE — The district school board swore two members into new, three-year terms and received a COVID-19 update from Superintendent Peter Morris in back-to-back reorganization and regular meetings Monday night.

Nine students and six teachers were tested for the novel coronavirus this year, Superintendent Morris said during the board’s regular meeting. Of that lot, two students and four teachers received positive test results.

Despite the new report of COVID-19 cases at Lavallette School, the first day back to school following winter break was “a very positive day,” according to Superintendent Morris.

“We’re looking forward to the future,” he said, before noting a spike in cases may occur as a result of the holiday season.

“That would occur later in the week and into the beginning of next week,” he said. “We’re ready to go remote if we have to.”

Lavallette School reported minimal COVID-19 case numbers in 2020 and currently has an unbroken streak of full-time, in-person school days since the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

