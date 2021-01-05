Heights school board organizes for 2021

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education had its first meeting of the year on Monday for its annual reorganization meeting where essentially no real changes were made to the board’s 2020 composition.

At the remotely conducted meeting, 2020 Board Vice President Anne McGarry was unanimously reelected to her position for 2021, and incumbent board member Randy Flaum was sworn in for his second three-year term after he won reelection this November unopposed.

Ms. McGarry was also unanimously elected by the board to represent Spring Lake Heights at the Manasquan Board of Education for this year’s rotation.

Monday was the school’s first day back at school for students and staff after the school was forced to close for in-person instruction just five days before the winter break began after three individuals in the school tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school was closed for two weeks, but luckily only lost five days of in-person learning. Students have since returned to their five-day a week, full-day in-person schedule with mandatory masks, social distancing requirements and other measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Board also held a subsequent additional special meeting at 6:30 p.m. to hire a replacement special education teacher due to a staff member going on maternity leave.

The next Spring Lake Heights Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

2021 Board of Education Meeting Schedule