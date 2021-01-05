BELMAR — The oldest volunteer first aid squad in the country is preparing to close up shop on March 31, having filed a notice of dissolution with the boroughs of Belmar and Lake Como.

The squad, which includes volunteer and paid professionals, will cease service to both boroughs on March 31 according to Kenneth Pringle, of the firm Pringle Quinn Anzano, who is representing the squad.

Last year, the Borough of Belmar and first aid squad entered into negotiations concerning the amount of funding paid to the squad. In order to continue transporting residents of Belmar for no out of pocket fee, the squad has asked the borough to increase the stipend of around $30,000 it pays to the squad every year. In December, the squad announced it was willing to turn over its financial records to the borough in a move to restart talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the squad’s website, the Belmar First Aid Squad is the oldest dedicated first aid service in the United States, having formed in 1927. It provides 24/7 access to the residents of Belmar and Lake Como.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.