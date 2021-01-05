Bay Head borough council reorganizes for 2021

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Borough Council welcomed a new member to the dais Monday evening during its virtually held reorganization meeting.

On Jan. 4, Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani administered the oath of office to James W. Gates Jr. and Jennifer Barnes-Gambert, who were sworn into their first and fourth three-year terms on the governing body, respectively.

“First off I would like to thank the mayor and council for the warm welcome and encouragement. I certainly look forward to working with all of you over the upcoming term,” Mr. Gates said.

“Next and equally as important I would like to thank my wife Debbie and my entire family for their support because you can’t do it without the support of your family. It is integral as there is a lot of time spent and it is not always at the expense of the candidate, of the person that is appointed to a position.

“I would also like to thank those who came out and supported me through their vote. I am humbled by that fact and all I can do at this stage is back up that promise I just made to the best of my ability, and work with not only council but everybody that is involved in keeping Bay Head the great place that it is.”

Ms. Barnes-Gambert also took a few minutes to thank the public and her family for their support.

“I just want to say thank you to the residents of Bay Head for trusting me with another term. I look forward to doing everything that I can to maintain our quality of life,” she said.

“There is unfortunately another challenging year on the horizon. A couple of little mini surprises have already been dropped so the hope is that we can have a much more smooth year ahead than we did last year.

“Thank you also to the mayor, council, everyone that works for Bay Head. It is truly a pleasure to work with such professional people. Obviously my family too. They are not too happy when I disappear at 7 o’clock which is usually dinnertime … but other than that thank you.”

