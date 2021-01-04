Timothy J. Dwyer

Star News Group Staff
Timothy J. Dwyer, 54, formerly of Manasquan, passed away at his residence in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

Tim attended Manasquan High School and worked in various roles in the construction industry over the years. He was an avid fisherman who especially enjoyed casting his line from the north jetty of