Pedestrian injured when struck by vehicle that fled scene in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a motor vehicle in northern Wall on Sunday evening, Jan. 3.

Police officers responded to Belmar Boulevard at Birchwood Lane after a report at 8:55 p.m. of a pedestrian struck.

“The investigation revealed that the vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene prior to police arrival,” police Capt. Gregory Carpino stated in a press release.

“The vehicle is believed to be a pick-up truck with yellow marker lights on the roof. We do not have a make and model as of yet,” Lt. Chad Clark said Monday.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Asbury Park, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township by the Wall Township Police Department Emergency Medical Services and paramedics from Hackensack-Meridian, Capt. Carpino said. The Glendola Fire Company also responded to the incident to provide scene support. Police did not identify the victim.

The incident is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Team and the Wall Township Police Department.

Wall police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any information that may aid in the investigation to contact Lt. Chad Clark at 732-449-4500 ext. 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org; or Ptl. Megan Alexander at 732-449-4500 ext. 1183 or malexander@wallpolice.org.

