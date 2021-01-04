John Lawrence Donnelly III

Star News Group Staff
John Lawrence Donnelly III, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

He was born on May 20, 1936 to John and Anne [Healey] at Margaret Hague Hospital in Jersey City. He attended St. Joseph’s Grammar School, St. Peter’s Prep, and graduated from St. Peter’s University