New COVID cases ‘pivot’ to all-remote learning at Brielle school

BRIELLE — Citing “an increasing number” of COVID-19 cases among staffers, Brielle’s school superintendent has announced a shift to all-remote learning for Brielle Elementary School students on Monday and Tuesday, when instruction is to resume following the holiday break.

“Due to an increasing number of positive cases in our school community and the shortage of staff members able to return to school, we will pivot to all-remote learning on Monday January 4th and Tuesday, January 5th, for the safety and wellbeing of everyone,” Superintendent/Principal Christine Carlson wrote in an email to parents and guardians on Sunday.

The announcement followed a New Year’s Day notification from the superintendent that a staff member who had last been inside the school on Dec. 23, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both notifications included a request for families to fill out a “COVID-19 Winter Break Report form” to facilitate contact tracing.

In earlier letters, on Dec. 27 and 28, Ms. Carlson had advised positive test results for two staff members, also stating that they had last been in the school building on Dec. 23.

“If your child was deemed a close contact, you would have been notified,” she said. Ms. Carlson also asked parents to continue to monitor their children for signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, and also to continue filling out the COVID-19 form each morning before school.

