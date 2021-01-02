Brick police detective dragged by vehicle during drug arrest

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township police say a detective from the department was injured on New Year’s Eve when he was dragged by a car after attempting to make an arrest at the Wawa convenience store on Brick Boulevard.

Just after noon on Dec. 31, officers from the Brick Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit observed a drug transaction in the Wawa parking lot between two suspects: Edwardo Lopez, 39, of Berkeley Township and Ryan Chapman, 39, from Howell, according to a news release from the department. Officers saw the two complete the transaction before returning to their respective vehicles. One detective approached Mr. Chapman’s vehicle [a 2008 blue Honda Civic] while other officers pursued Mr. Lopez’ vehicle [a 2019 black Honda Accord].

According to the police department, when the detective approached the Honda Civic, Mr. Chapman was seen about to inject himself with a hypodermic needle. When the detective identified himself to Mr. Chapman, the driver of the vehicle, Jill Farrelly, 38, of Howell, sped off, dragging the officer, whose clothing became caught on the car’s rearview mirror.

According to the news release, the detective was dragged for more than 10 feet “before he was flung off” the car. He managed to call in a vehicle description, after which the suspects were apprehended and the vehicle was impounded.

According to the release, the detective “suffered deep contusions to his back, along with some bumps and scrapes. He was treated at Ocean Medical Center and released.

Mr. Lopez’ vehicle was stopped and found in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Mr. Lopez and two other passengers, Robert Brennan Jr., 47, of Whiting and Alisha Yuhas, 28, of Toms River were also arrested, police said.

Mr. Chapman was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, conspiracy to commit eluding resulting in bodily injury to the officer, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault to an officer, tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law, and conspiracy to commit assault by auto.

Jill Farrelly was charged with Possession of Heroin and Paraphernalia, Eluding Resulting in Bodily Injury to the Officer, Aggravated Assault to an Officer, Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing the Administration of Law, Assault by Auto and multiple motor vehicle violations.

Robert Brennan Jr. was charged with possession of heroin, crack, hypodermic needles and paraphernalia.

Edwardo Lopez was charged with possession of heroin and paraphernalia, and motor vehicle violations.

Alisha Yuhas was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

All five subjects were lodged into Ocean County Jail.