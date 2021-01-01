BRADLEY BEACH — Larry Fox was sworn in as mayor of Bradley Beach on New Year’s Day Friday, during the borough’s 2021 reorganization meeting.

Mayor Fox, who was elected to a four-year term in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, was administered the oath of office by U.S. Navy veteran Josh Welle during a meeting held in person and via Zoom. Mr. Fox had served as campaign manager for Mr. Welle’s unsuccessful effort to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith in 2018.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to be in this position today,” Mr. Fox said during the meeting, adding that “better days are ahead” for the borough. “For me, the responsibilities of governance aren’t just a distant possibility … they are here and I am taking them very seriously.”

Mr. Fox succeeds Gary Engelstad, who had served as mayor for eight years but did not seek a third term.

Councilman Al Gubitosi, who had run unsuccessfully for mayor in 2020, was unanimously selected as borough council president for 2021, succeeding Councilman John Weber, who served in the position last year.

