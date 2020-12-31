Squan adopts land use, fees, administrative ordinances

MANASQUAN — The borough council adopted four ordinances at the Monday, Dec. 21 mayor and council meeting regarding land use, administration and fees.

All four ordinances, introduced at the Dec. 5 meeting, were adopted following second readings and public hearings in which no members of the public spoke.

The first measure was Ordinance No. 2328-20 amending and supplementing chapters 16 and 31 of the borough’s code to set fees for appealing the zoning officer’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Borough Attorney Mark Kitrick, the land-use ordinance was reviewed and approved by the planning board with no proposed changes before being sent back to the council.

Also adopted was Ordinance No. 2329-20 amending and supplementing the administration chapter of the borough’s code regarding the council’s standing committees.

The committees, which each include three members of council, are: administration and finance, beach and recreation, code and land use, public safety and traffic, and public works and construction. Members of each committee will be appointed at the January reorganization meeting.

Mayor Ed Donovan said the ordinance is a bookkeeping measure to “make everything run more efficiently.”

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.