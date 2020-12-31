SEA GIRT — Volunteers from Sea Girt Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization [PTO] provided some much-needed holiday cheer for the school’s younger students on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Traditionally, the PTO hosts Breakfast with Santa each year, when children and parents can come together for a pancake breakfast, make holiday crafts and, of course, meet Santa. This year, however, the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

That did not stop volunteers Jen Kunz and Lora Mulligan from getting creative to come up with a new event to allow the school’s children to meet Santa.

“We just had to do things a little differently this year,” said Ms. Kunz. “It was important to both of us that our students, pre-K to third grade, were able to get a visit from Santa this holiday season.

