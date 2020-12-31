Manasquan Library gears up for virtual events

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Library is keeping its youngest patrons busy with a variety of virtual activities planned for the new year.

The library continues to hold Sweetheart Stories for children ages 10 to 24 months, as well as Toddler Tales and Craft for children ages 2 and up every Monday on its YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/ManasquanLibVStory.

The toddler program is about 15 minutes long and includes a story and make-at-home craft. The library also offers Picasso on the Go as part of its school age programs. Make-at-home crafts and directions are available for curbside or walk-in pickup at the library.

ADVERTISEMENT

The library will also have a special family event for all ages to enjoy — “An Animal Adventure with Rizzo’s Reptiles.” On Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m., the county library will host the virtual event via Zoom. Children will learn all about reptiles, including snakes, lizards and turtles, and will get a live look at how the animals change their appearances as the seasons change.

Advanced registration is required to view the show; the Zoom link will be emailed to registered participants the day before the event. To register, visit https://monmouthcountylib.org/ and check out upcoming events. The show will also be available for on-demand viewing until Jan. 16.

Also available on the Monmouth County Library’s children’s website is Kanopy Kids video streaming access, which includes movies, television shows, storytimes and more. A library card is necessary for access.

For daily updates, follow the Manasquan Library on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ManasquanLibrary/.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.