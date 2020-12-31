Indoor sports allowed to resume

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that he was lifting the ban on indoor sports, paving the way for the upcoming winter high school season.

The announcement will allow high school ice hockey teams to begin practice on Saturday. The high school ice hockey season begins on Jan. 15.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement following Gov. Murphy’s announcement.

“The NJSIAA welcomes the governor’s announcement and continued support and looks forward to the beginning of the indoor, winter scholastic sports season, specifically, NJSIAA season 2. Occupancy restrictions will remain in effect as established by the governor’s Executive Orders. And, of course public health date still may impact our upcoming seasons, so it is essential that we all continue supporting the three W’s, wear your masks, watch your distance and wash your hands.’’

High school basketball teams may begin practicing on Jan. 11 with the season starting on Jan. 26.