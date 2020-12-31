Hearing set for housing project in Manasquan

MANASQUAN — The planning board has scheduled a hearing next week to discuss an application made by Union Avenue 33 LLC proposing the construction of housing units on Union Avenue.

The hearing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Instructions to access the virtual meeting will be posted in the planning board agenda, available on the borough website at least two days prior to the hearing.

The applicant is seeking preliminary and final major site-plan approval to demolish the existing structures at 33, 33 ½ – 39 Union Ave., identified as Lot 31.01, Block 66.02 on the borough’s tax map.

The applicant is proposing the construction of 23 apartment units, nine of which would be designated as affordable housing for “very low, low and moderate income families and individuals, within a multi-family building,” according to a notice from the planning board. The other 14 apartments would be market rate.

Also proposed for the site is landscaping, lighting, drainage, parking, striping, utilities and other related improvements typical of a residential multi-family development.

The applicant is seeking approval of the project for the borough’s affordable housing-two zone [AR-2 Zone] with bulk “c” variance relief for authorization of 9-foot-by-18-foot parking stalls where 9-foot-by-19-foot stalls are required.

