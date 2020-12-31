Brick council holds last meeting of 2020

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council closed the books on 2020 with its last meeting of the year on Dec. 31.

The brief 10 a.m. meeting helmed by Council Vice President Art Halloran was limited to a standard consent agenda that included the payment of Brick Township’s 2021 debt service.

“This resolution authorizes payment … as part of Mayor [John] Ducey’s debt reduction plan,” Mr. Halloran said. “As part of that plan, and reflected in this resolution, the township will be paying $17,243,710 in debt service in 2021.”

According to the resolution, it is necessary Brick Township expend “not less than” $16,902,600 for current debt service; $171,590 for New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust loans; $93,420 for the Green Acres Trust loans program; $46,100 for New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection loans; and $30,000 for Urban and Rural Centers Unsafe Buildings Demolition loans.

